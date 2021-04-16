After rumours of Kartik Aaryan's ousting from Dostana 2, Dharma Productions confirms recasting

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN,KARANJOHAR Dostana 2 row: Dharma Productions releases statement, confirms recasting Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been in the headlines for his 'tiff' with Dharma Productions. The actor will not be a part of Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and it is said that the reason is his 'unprofessional behaviour' and 'creative differences'. While Kartik had maintained silence over the rumours, fans have come out in support of him on social media and have even raised the issue of nepotism. After much noise, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions released a statement and confirmed that they will be recasting for Dostana 2. While the production house maintained silence on Kartik Aaryan, it said that the recasting it due to 'professional circumstances.'

Dharma Productions' statement read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Dostana 2 was announced in 2019 but the shoot had to be delayed due to the pandemic. Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor had already shot for 20 days. It is stated that Dharma production house is not just replacing the actor in the sequel to their 2008 hit or but will also not work with him in any other film as Karan has vowed never to work with the actor again.

Soon after such news reports emerged, a section of netizens started tweeting to claim that Kartik had been removed from the project because he is not an industry insider's kid. Many users compared Kartik's position with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was allegedly a victim of nepotism and groupism. Kartik's fans also hurled verbal attacks at filmmaker Karan Johar.

"Suddenly negative PR rounding against #KartikAaryan. Unprofessional behaviour blah blah!!! Why there are so much negative article/PR always against outsiders?? Due to this we lost Sushant. #Kangana is battling through And now #KartikAaryan," tweeted a user. "The way Kartik remains unbothered by all the chaos created by that filthy jerk man and his minions and is still being professional by minding his own business is what we call grace that most of them lack. Keep shinning @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan," wrote another user.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the horror-comedy film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", starring Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film is slated to hit screens in November this year. He will also be seen in Dhamaka.