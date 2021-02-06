Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSANSARANDON/BADGAL__RIHANNA After Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Susan Sarandon tweets in solidarity for Indian farmers

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon is the latest international celebrity to show support to Indian farmers, who are protesting against the new farm laws introduced by the government. Earlier, pop star Rihanna extended her support to the ongoing farmers agitation while criticising the Internet shutdown at the protest site. She became the first global star to voice her support to the protest.Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker, who have been vocal supporters of the agitation, lauded Rihanna's remarks.

Now, Susan tweeted her support, she also shared a link to an article addressing the issue in detail. "Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they're protesting below," Sarandon wrote along with the link.

Take a look:

On other hand, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg too came in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Greta Thunberg took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "We stand in solidarity with the farmer protests in India. #FarmersProtest"

On a related note, adult star-turned-web cam model Mia Khalifa also extended her support. She tweeted, "What in the human rights violations is going on? They cut the internet around New Delhi?#FarmersProtest" She also shared the picture from the protests where one of the protesters can be seen holding a placard saying, "Stop Killing farmers."

Meanwhile, Hollywood veteran Susan won the Best Actress Oscar for "Dead Man Walking", and has been nominated in the category for the prestigious trophy on four other occasions. She also won a Best Actress award at BAFTA for her work in The Client.

Sarandon, who is known for her social and political activism, was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has received the Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award.

(With IANS Inputs)