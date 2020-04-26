Image Source : INSTAGRAM After opening up on COVID-19 battle, Kanika Kapoor shares heartwarming picture with family

More than a month after testing positive for the coronavirus, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor opened up on her COVID-19 battle and said there have been several "wrong exchanges of information" regarding her travel timeline and battle with the disease.In a statement released today, the singer said she is aware of "several versions of stories" about her diagnosis, but "negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality". Now, the Baby Doll singer has shared a heartwarming picture on social media where she can be seen sipping a warm cup of tea with her family in Lucknow.

Taking to Instagram, Kanika Kapoor shared the lovely picture and wrote, "you need is a warm smile, a warm heart and a warm cup of tea

#familytime #lucknowdiaries #stayhomestaysafe".

Kanika Kapoor, who was the first Bollywood personality to test positive for the novel virus on March 20, came under attack for negligence and not practising self-quarantine despite returning to the country from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She was also booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for negligence and committing acts that were likely to spread the infection after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political personalities, including senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son, Dushyant Singh, were present.

The singer, born and raised in Lucknow. She was married to buisenessman Raj Chandok, with whom she had three children. The couple got separated in 2012. On the work front, Kanika became a household name after the release of Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan. She has sung numerous other songs like Lovely and Kamlee for Happy New Year, Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab and more recently, Chodd Diya from Baazaar.

