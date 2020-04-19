After monopoly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli indulge in a ludo battle. Guess who won now

After monopoly, star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli now took to the game of ludo to pass their time amid the coronavirus lockdown. Anushka on Saturday took to the Instagram story and shared a screenshot in which she can be seen playing the online ludo game along with her husband and her parents. In the image, it is clearly visible that Virat and Anushka's parents are way ahead of her in the game while Anushka's all four pieces are still inside the house.

Accepting her defeat in a hilarious way, Anushka wrote: "I am not losing...I am staying home and practising social distancing."

Just a few days back, she shared a picture in which all four were seen playing a game of monopoly. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow."

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star recently shared a hilarious video with her husband in which she can be seen yelling at Virat shouting 'aye Kohli chauka maar na.' Captioning the same, she wrote, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

Also, Anushka and Virat have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

-With IANS inputs

