'After Mimi, I was looking for a layered character': Kriti Sanon on her role in ‘Do Patti’

Kriti Sanon, currently enjoying the success of her recent films, is now venturing into production with her upcoming project, ‘Do Patti’. Known for her diverse roles, such as a robot in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and an ambitious pilot in ‘Crew,’ Kriti is channelling her creative energy into this new venture, expressing her excitement and passion for the project.

Here's what Kriti Sanon said about her debut as a producer

Reflecting on her journey into production, Kriti shared her motivations, saying, “The thought was in my head that I wanted to produce content and back it. I am a creative person. I am always excited about the script of projects. I am always excited about what is happening in scenes and not just my part in the film." Kriti also added that When she was shooting for Mimi, she got so passionate about Mimi’s script. Hence, back then only she had decided that whenever she produced a film, the actor had to feel passionate about it.

Why Do Patti after Crew?

Kriti’s search for a compelling, layered character led her to collaborate with acclaimed writer Kanika Dhillon. “After Mimi, I was looking for a deeper and layered character in a script for a very long time. During my search, I met Kanika Dhillon. I have always loved her writing. I think she writes quirkily. The characters in her scripts are very layered. And then I told her that I wanted to produce a film.” Talking about working with Kanika, Kriti said that the writer had an idea and she asked the actress whether there was a subject/story that she had in mind. "I told her what I thought. After a month, she returned to me. She combined my subject and her idea to create a tale. It immediately connected with me. And it's the first time I've worked on a project from scratch. "I am creatively satisfied as a producer of Do Patti," the actor said.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of ‘Do Patti’ on Netflix in 2024, they can expect a suspenseful and innovative narrative, showcasing Kriti Sanon’s evolving talents as both an actress and a producer.

