After Katrina Kaif & Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt’s lookalike goes viral; her uncanny resemblance shocks netizens

Netizens never fail to surprise us. After Bollywood actress' Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai and Kiara Advani, they finally found dimple girl Alia Bhatt's lookalike on social media. A video of an Assamese girl whose name is Celesti Bairagey is going viral on Instagram and her uncanny resemblance to the actress has left fans shocked. Celesti is a social media influencer with 39.6k followers on Instagram.

Celesti took to Instagram and shared a video of herself from Rajasthan. In the video, she can be seen wearing a sleeveless white top paired with a black skirt. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Darr gayi (got scared)."

Netizens were quick to notice that she looks like actress Alia Bhatt, esp[ecially the way she smiles. One of the users wrote, "Alia Bhat part 2." Another said, "Tumak bohut morom lage (you are adorable)... choti Alia Bhatt." "You look exactly like Alia Bhatt," another wrote.

"Is it only me or she looks like Alia Bhatt's little sister?" another asked. "Alia Bhatt and she looks almost the same," said a person. "Alia Bhatt is this you?" one comment read.

Check some more posts of Celesti:

Alia Bhatt is not the first actress who has her lookalike on Instagram. Recently, fans have discovered actress Kiara Advani's lookalike. Aishwarya, who according to her Instagram bio is a dentist, has an uncanny resemblance to Kiara. She is also an Instagram influencer with over 42K followers.

Meanwhile, Bollywood galore is abuzz that Alia Bhatt is soon going to tie knot with her longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Reacting to the wedding rumours, Alia's mother Soni Razdan had said in an interview with BollywoodLife, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a reference to her Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of his upcoming films including 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra'. The actress turned producer with her film 'Darlings' and will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

