Image Source : INSATGRAM After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone shares her love for raw mangoes

Summer season is here, which means it is time to savour raw mangoes and actress Deepika Padukone has already started relishing some raw mnagoes. The actress, on Sunday, shared a picture of mouth-watering raw mango slices with lots of chili powder and salt sprinkled on it. "You're simply the best, better than all the rest, Better than anyone, anyone I ever met", wrote Deepika Padukone while sharing a picture of her favourite raw mangies.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan uploaded an image of a plate decked out with cut-pieces of raw mangoes.

Kareena's love for raw mangoes

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been entertaining her fans with the various episodes of the Season 1 of her ‘Productivty in the time of Corona’, that includes enjoying juices, making desserts, taking care of her skin and trolling husband Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak. She will soon be seen on the big screen in the film 83 opposite Ranveer Singh.

