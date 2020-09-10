Image Source : INSTAGRAM After Kangana Ranaut, Manish Malhotra gets BMC notice for allegedly making 'unauthorised alterations'

After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished actress Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office alleging 'illegal construction,' Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra has also revied a show-cause notice on September 7, for allegedly making "unauthorised alterations" at his office building. BMC has sought a reply from him within seven days. According to a report, BMC has raised issues regarding the construction at his property located at Pali Hill in Mumbai. It has objected to shed on the first floor of his management office at the bungalow.

The notice has reportedly been sent to him under section 342 and 345 of the MMC Act, while writing that he will liable for prosecution under Section 475 A if his explanations on why the illegal constructions should not be demolished are unsatisfactory.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolishing Kangana Ranaut Bandra property for alleged unauthorised modifications and extensions while the actress was on her way to Mumbai. The actress had tweeted photographs of the BMC demolishing, and had also reacted to it. The Bombay High Court later passed a stay order on the demolition.

Kangana has consistently been criticising the events happening in Mumbai, the city she stays and works and where she became a star. She had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban. On Wednesday she compared Mumbai to Pakistan in her social media post.

