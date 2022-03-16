After effects of Akshay Kumar: Kapil Sharma works out at 4 in morning, netizens pull his leg

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday took to social media to share an update with his fans. Kapil shared that he had an early shift today and hence he decided to wake up at 4 in the morning and hit the gym. He also shared a video of him working hard as he lifts weight and runs on the treadmill in addition to other exercises. "When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy love you all (sic)."

Soon after he posted the video, fans rushed to the comment section to react to the video. Some pulled his leg saying Akshay Kumar is training him while a few others asked if Deepika Padukone is coming to the sets. "Akshay sir aa rhe h na aaj isiliye jldi uthe ho," wrote a user. While another said, "Lol..its just after affects of shooting with akshay kumar..dont worry things will get back to normal soon." A third user pulled Kapil's leg writing, "Lagta hai ajj set par Deepika Padukone Ane wali hai, isliye inti tayyari horahi hai."

Last week, Sharma came under fire with a section on Twitter criticising him for not calling the film's cast on "The Kapil Sharma Show", which routinely features stars promoting their upcoming releases, while others defended the decision saying comedy should not be done on a serious subject like Kashmiri Pandits' exodus.

In a tweet on March 7, when a user asked the film's director Vivek Agnihotri to appear on the popular show, the filmmaker responded saying, "It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Woh raja hai, hum rank".

Later, during an interview with a news channel, the lead star of the movie, Kher was asked by the anchor the reason behind not appearing on the popular television show, to which he said that he was invited but he turned down the offer considering the sensitive subject of the film. The veteran actor, however, added that Agnihotri was not in the know of the decision.

Fowwling this, Kapil Sharma thanked the veteran actor for squashing "false allegations" against him that he deliberately didn't invite the team of "The Kashmir Files" on his popular TV show for promotions.

"Thank you paji @AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me. I also want to thank all those friends, who, without knowing the truth, kept loving me. Stay happy, keep smiling. #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself," the comedian wrote.