After divorce announcement, Mia Khalifa shares latest photoshoot pictures

Former adult star Mia Khalifa had been in the news lately for her divorce from her Swedish husband Robert Sandberg, after two years of marriage. She took to Instagram to announce the news, leaving fans confused. Now, days after the declaration, Mia Khalifa has treated fans with her photos from her latest photoshoot. Captioning the sultry photos, Mia wrote, "Tell your kids this was the Virgin Mary."

Mia Khalifa oozed glamour in the latest pictures. The photos show him posing in sparkling diamond jewellery, sporting different expressions. Her pictures set the internet ablaze within no time. Check out the photos here-

While announcing her divorce, Mia Khalifa said that for almost a year they had been trying to make their married life work, but they failed to overcome the differences. "We can confidently say that We gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other and that we really tried," she wrote.

She added, "We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for. We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest."

Mia and her now former husband Robert got engaged in 2019 after being together for a couple of years. The couple planned to have a wedding ceremony in June 2020, but it was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the couple exchanged wedding vows with each other at their house the same month. Both Mia and Robert were set to give a grand reception to their close friends and family post-pandemic. However, their post on separation came as shock for many.