After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan to replace Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5? Actor has THIS to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN, AKSHAY KUMAR Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success has once again mounted Kartik Aaryan's name at the top of the rising stars' list. The actor not only managed to impress the critics but fans too, box office reports are the affirmation of the same. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor took forward the franchise of Akshay Kumar's film, Bhool Bhuliyaa which was released in 2008. Recently, media reports claimed that the actor will again replace Akshay in another film franchise, Housefull.

It was reported that Kartik will star in Housefull 5, replacing Akshay, however, turns out the reports are false. The actor himself quashed the rumours with a tweet. Reacting to a news post, Kartik said, "Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai (Will anyone even bother to ask me what my next film is)?” He also added that the rumours are "baseless".

Kartik Aaryan's latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in inching close to Rs 150 cr mark at the box office. Recently, opening up about the film, the actor revealed that the song 'Amije Tomar' from the film is the most difficult song he has ever shot for. Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the number. In the track, the actor, who plays Rooh baba in the film is seen doing tandav on the track, which is also featured in the first installment of the film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

"The most difficult song i have ever shot for !! #AmijeTomar ka Tandav @arijitsingh ki sureeli awaaz aur @ipritamofficial dada ka sangeet @tusharjoshiii ke sang @chinnilaljayaprakash ji ke nritye nirdeshan main #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 In Theatres !!" he wrote alongside the clip.

Kartik is currently being hailed as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year and is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.