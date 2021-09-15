Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan hops on to Freddy sets: 'Climax pe Climax'

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he is shooting for the climax scene of 'Freddy'. The actor, who recently shot for the climax of his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', shared a picture from the shoot of the climax of his other upcoming film 'Freddy'. The film also stars Alaya F in a lead role. The team is currently shooting in Panchgani Hill Station, Maharashtra. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kartik shared a monochrome picture of the clapperboard of the climax scene of the film 'Freddy'. "Climax pe Climax," he captioned the post.

Kartik's colleagues and fans dropped interesting comments on his post. "Haha break ur previous record. Go for 200 shots," wrote Sameer Vidwans, who will be directing a musical love story starring Kartik in the lead. "This is life," quipped Ekta Kapoor.

'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. The forthcoming film is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films). The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns.

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll with back-to-back announcements of interesting and big-budget projects. The actor has recently shot for one of the most challenging sequences. Narrating his experience of shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik shared "Shot 162. One of the most challenging sequences i have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyone’s been at it and great team effort !!"

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. The movie is the sequel of the 2007 psychological horror comedy film of the same name. The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

Apart from Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India', and Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'.

