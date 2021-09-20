Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAJ KUNDRA After bail to husband Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty says beautiful things can happen after a bad storm

Minutes after her husband Raj Kundra was granted bail in the pornography case, actress Shilpa Shetty took to her social media to share an insightful thought that "beautiful things can happen after a bad storm." Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa shared a quotation that reads, "Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm." This post from the 'Dhadkan' star came after the Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to her husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

The court has also granted bail to Kundra's associate Ryan Thorpe. He will also have to furnish a surety of Rs 50,000. "We had submitted (before the court) that the charge sheet in the case has been filed and hence, we are filing for bail now; which the court has granted," informed Niranjan Mundargi, the advocate of Kundra.

Meanwhile, the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Kundra. As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contains the statements of 43 witnesses including Shilpa.

The statements of actors Sherlyn Chopra, Sejal Shah, many models and employees of Kundra's company have been recorded in the charge sheet. The charge sheet also includes the names of two wanted accused persons in the case.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Recently, Shilpa had paid a visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek the blessings of the Lord. Pictures that went viral on the internet showed her taking the journey to the shrine on a horse. She even interacted with other devotees there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after taking a brief hiatus following Raj's arrest, Shilpa is once again busy judging the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. On the film front, she was recently seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'.

