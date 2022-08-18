After Arjun Kapoor, Darlings actor Vijay Varma reacts to 'Boycott' trend: 'It has gone overboard'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITSVIJAYVARMA Vijay Varma says 'boycott' trend is scary

Arjun Kapoor recently spoke out against the boycott trend that seems to have plagued almost every Bollywood film of late. His comments irked the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra, who called the Bollywood personality a "flop actor". Arjun was also trolled on social media for his comments about the rising 'boycott' trends. Now, Darlings actor Vijay Varma has also shared his views on the matter and called it 'scary'.

Vijay Varma on 'Boycott' trends

Vijay Varma has been earning praise for his role in the latest Netflix release Darlings. He shared his views on the 'boycott' trends hounding the film industry and said in an interview with India Today, "It can scare you. It has just gone a bit overboard now. I feel something that you said 10 years ago could have been objectionable, and made a few people raise their eyebrows. It could be a prevalent exercise at that time, but in today’s times, it is no longer frowned upon. I feel you cannot be cancelled for something like that."

Arjun Kapoor trolled for 'Boycott' comments

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ek Villain returns actor Arjun Kapoor had said, "I think we made a mistake by being silent for so long. Our decency was taken as our weakness. We always believe in letting the work speak for itself, all this doesn't matter." He also mentioned that the film industry needs to come together and get to the root cause of the issue. Talking about the cancel culture on social media affecting Bollywood, Arjun added, "We tolerated a little too much. Now people are used to it." Post his comments around the boycott trend, Arjun has been brutally trolled online.

Bollywood movies 'boycotted' online

The boycott trend, of late, seems to have affected Bollywood. While a huge negative campaign ran against Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha over the film's lead actor's 2015 remark around growing intolerance, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan too faced the boycott heat as trolls dug out the film's writer Kanika Dhillon's tweets. In addition, boycott Vikram Vedha also trended on social media because the film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan supported Laal Singh Chaddha.

(With IANS inputs)

