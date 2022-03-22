Aditya Seal's Birthday: Anushka Ranjan drops romantic pictures with her 'weirder' from Taj Mahal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA RANJAN Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan

Anushka and Aditya tied the knot on November 21 last year

'Student Of The Year 2' actor Aditya Seal turned a year wiser today (March 22). The actor rang in his 34th birthday at the Taj Mahal along with his wife Anushka Ranjan. On the celebratory occasion, Anushka took to social media and dropped the couple's love-filled pictures from their Taj Mahal’s visit. Wishing her weirder, Anushka penned, "It's Adi Day!! It's my Adis birthday..Thank you for always being my no.1 guiding force. You're the world to me and I'm blessed to have found you! The way you look at me makes me feel like I know what I'm doing and that's the biggest gift you give me everyday."

"You're one in a million and if you ever leave I'll be very upset.. I love being my weird self with you cause you even weirder ..I love you," she added. In the images, Anushka and Aditya can be seen posing in front of the seventh wonder of the world. Anushka wore a magenta suit, while Aditya opted for the casual look by wearing a yellow T-shirt paired with white jeans.

Reacting to the post, Aditya wrote, "cant believe I found the perfect Bucket to my List..the perfect Drama to my Queen (swiped)..i love you forever."

Several friends, family members, and fans took to the comment section to send wishes to the birthday boy. "Happy Birthday you Lovlies," actress Divya Seth said. Aditya's The Empire co-star Dino Morea too showered love on the SoTY actor. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Aditya Seal: 5 Times the SOTY2 actor slayed in ethnic wear

For the unversed, Anushka and Aditya tied the knot on November 21 last year. The wedding ceremony was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including actors Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty among others. They were reportedly in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed. The duo worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'.

Meanwhile, Aditya made his debut in 2002 with Ek Chhoti si Love Story, in which he starred opposite Manisha Koirala. Also, he featured in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Rocket Gang. Helmed by Bosco Leslie Martis.