The Kapil Sharma Show: Aditya Roy Kapur 'still waiting' for Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of their upcoming film Om: The Battle Within. On the show, Kapil got Aditya to spill the beans on Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party, which was reported to have him as a guest. Ranbir and Alia wed on April 14 in Mumbai in their Vastu building in Pali Hill, Mumbai. A couple of days later, the newlyweds hosted a party for their colleagues and friends from the film industry and Aditya was one among the attendees.

When asked bout the bachelor party by Kapil, Aditya said, "Hua hi nahi wo party. I’m still waiting.” Aditya and Ranbir have been co-stars in the blockbuster film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Alia and Aditya have also done a couple of movies together- Sadak 2 and Kalank.

Meanwhile, Om is set for release on July 1 in cinema halls. Billed as a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by Kapil Verma and backed by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. Aditya was last seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu's anthology movie Ludo, which released on Netflix.

He has also been filming for the remake of Tamil hit Thadam, with Mrunal Thakur as his co-star. Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the Hindi version will being directed by Vardhan Ketkar. The 2019 action thriller, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, featured Arun Vijay in a double role alongside Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep.

In the remake, Aditya is taking on the characters played by Vijay, while Jersey actress Mrunal will feature as a cop. Aditya will reportedly also star in the Indian adaptation of John Le Carre's spy drama The Night Manager.