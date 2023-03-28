Aditya Roy Kapur 'manifests' crossover with OG Night Manager Tom Hiddleston, describes meeting him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYAROYKAPUR Aditya Roy Kapur describes meeting Tom Hiddleston

Aditya Roy Kapur recently appeared in the Hindi-language crime thriller television series The Night Manager. It was helmed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose. The television series also featured Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar and garnered rave reviews. It is an official remake of the British series of the same name, which starred Tom in the lead role. Now, the Malang actor has opened up about his meeting with Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston.

Speaking to India Today, Aditya Roy Kapur said, "There was a screening in London for him (Tom) and a few other people who had created the original show and our directors Sandeep and Priyanka were there. I had no idea actually about the screening, it was at the last minute that Sandeep told me about Tom being there and that it was happening. So they called me after watching the show to tell me how it was. It was a bit of a surprise for me, but it really felt good that he enjoyed the show, he had some kind words to say about the show. It meant a lot that the original show makers liked and enjoyed it."

The actor was further quizzed on whether we ever get to see a crossover between Tom and him, and he responded, "I don't know about a crossover, but it was really nice. We shall manifest it."

Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Gumraah. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur. Aditya is playing a double role in the film, whereas Mrunal is starring as a cop. The crime thriller film is helmed by Vardhan Ketkar and produced by T-Series Films and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the film, and it has piqued the interest of viewers.

