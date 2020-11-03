Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYAN Aditya Narayan to get married to love of his life Shweta Agarwal in December

Singer Aditya Narayan on Tuesday took to Instagram and announced that he will tie the knot with actress Shweta Agarwal in December this year. "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December," he wrote. He also shared that he is taking a break from social media because he has to get busy with the marriage preparations.

"We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December," Aditya added. Along with it, he posted a picture of him hugging Shweta.

Have a look at his Instagram post here:

Speaking about how Shweta first rejected Aditya, the singer told Times Now, "Actually, one cannot call my first date a date in real because we were shooting for our film, Shaapit, at that time. I asked her to hang out with me and have lunch, it wasn’t a date kind of set-up. In fact, she had rejected me for that matter as well. Then, my mother was the one who told her that you should have lunch together since you both are doing a film.

So, we went to a restaurant named 5 Spice in Oshiwara, and vo muh fulaake baithi thi for 30 minutes as if she had no interest in life. Bohot badi meherbani ki thi saamne baithke."

For the unversed, Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010 horror film, 'Shaapit.' On the professional front, Aditya gave his voice to late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage