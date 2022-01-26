Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETAAGARWALJHA Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal share beautiful pics from their baby shower ceremony

Highlights Aditya is seen planting a kiss on Shweta's cheek in an adorable moment from their baby shower

Aditya earlier shared that he will be delighted to have a baby girl

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal got married in December 2020 in Mumbai

Singer Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Agarwal on Monday announced they are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram to share the news. "Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay," Aditya, 34, wrote. The couple got married in December 2020 in Mumbai.

The couple also hosted a baby shower ceremony recently and shared adorable pictures from the time on social media. Both Shweta and Aditya were dressed in white. Shweta's pregnancy glow was evident in the pictures as she smiled bright dressed in a textured white outfit. Aditya was seen sporting a white shirt and jeans. The lovely pictures of the couple will surely melt your heart. One can also see balloon decorations on the wall behind them in the pictures shared on Instagram. Earlier, Aditya had said that the couple will have the baby shower ceremony with their family members in attendance.

Earlier, speaking to ETimes about their pregnancy, Aditya said, "Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life. It feels surreal. I have always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon.”

About his family reacting to the news of the baby, Aditya said, “My father and mother are both excited that they will become grandparents soon, but my father is a little shy like me when it comes to expressing himself."

Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, has sung for popular films like Dil Bechara and Ram Leela, while Shweta has featured in Vikram Bhatt's horror film Shaapit and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie Kiccha.