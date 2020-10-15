Aditya Narayan goes bankrupt ahead of wedding with Shweta Agarwal, claims 'I've Rs 18K left in my account'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Aditya Narayan goes bankrupt ahead of wedding with Shweta Agarwal

Just a few days after announcing his wedding with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal by this year's end, Indian Idol host and singer Aditya Narayan revealed that he has gone bankrupt. The actor shared that he hasn't been working for a year now due to the COVID19 pandemic and now has only Rs 18K left in his bank account. Son of legendary singer Udit Narayan, Aditya has been seen in many shows on the small screen. Before the lockdown, he was a part of Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh's Khatra Khatra Khatra along with hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol. Aditya was also a part of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Aditya Narayan said, "If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I’ve literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you’re like some billionaire."

He added, "So there is no choice. Like I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account. So if I don’t start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It’s really tough. At the end of the day, you’ve to take some harsh calls. When you take those harsh calls, there will be a certain section of people who will say that this decision is incorrect."

Just a few days ago, Aditya Narayan has opened up on his marriage plans with girlfriend Shweta. The duo had met on the sets of their film Shaapit and has been dating for 10 years now. When asked about the wedding, the singer confirmed that they will tie the knot by the end of this year. Aditya told ETimes, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

He added, "I remember a few years ago, how people had assumed that Shweta and I had a big spat on the street and had broken up. After that it was so difficult for me to even go out with her. I accept that there can be issues in a relationship, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road. Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other. Now, after a decade, I feel it is the right time to take the plunge."

On the other hand, one of the Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar has also been hinting at her lockdown wedding with beau Rohanpreet. When asked if Aditya will be attending the wedding, the singer revealed that he can't since he is suffering from a shoulder injury.

