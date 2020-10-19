Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to get married in an intimate temple wedding on December 1

Image Source : TWITTER/@KHANFARHAN24101 Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal

Singer Aditya Narayan is all set to get married to his girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in an intimate affair which will attended by close friends and family. Their wedding which was delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic will now take place on December 1 in a temple. In an interview with SpotboyE Aditya Narayan opened about his marriage ceremony plans that why he chose for a low-key event.

He said, “We’re getting married on December 1. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding,” he told SpotboyE. He said that they were considering having a large reception later “but for now, it’s going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present”.

The duo met on the sets of their horror flick Shaapit where they two were starred opposite eachother. Ever since they have been in a steady relationship.

Talking about the ups and downs in his relationship, Aditya Narayan in an interview with TOI said, “Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”

Although earlier, Aditya was speculated to marry singer Neha Kakkar instead of Shweta. Yes, she was the judge of the singing reality show Indian Idol 11 where Aditya was hosting. Even the promos of their wedding on Valentine’s Day were released and went viral. That’s not all, both the sets of parents made their presence in the show to bless the couple.

However, it was later confirmed that and nobody was going to marry and it was just a publicity stunt to gather more viewership for the show.

