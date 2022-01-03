Aditi Rao Hydari to Kriti Sanon, 5 actresses who took the lead and gave brilliant dramas in 2021

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITIRAOHYDARI,KRITISANON 5 actresses who gave brilliant dramas in 2021

With the changing times, Bollywood has been delivering many women-centric movies. 2021 was particularly the year when women took centre stage and ruled the Indian Cinema. The actresses pushed the boundaries by becoming the force behind the most unconventional story and bringing forth a delicate relatable drama.

As we embark on the new journey, here's rounding up five powerhouse performances that made us fall in love with these actresses all over again!

1) Aditi Rao Hydari

Geeli Pucchi (Ajeeb Daastaans) is one of the best films of the year. Aditi Rao Hydari shines with her nuanced, layered portrayal of the naive Priya Sharma in this film that deals with caste, gender and sexuality.

2) Vidya Balan

Changing the dynamics of Hindi Cinema, Vidya Balan's Sherni was a bold comment on misogyny and patriarchy. The impactful performance of the actress earned rave reviews from all corners of the nation.

3) Taapsee Pannu

Haseen Dillruba broke several records of 2021. Taapsee Pannu took a challenging role and essayed a grey character with utmost panache. The star brought the Hindi pulp fiction alive with her portrayal.

4) Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon brilliantly handled the delicate subject of surrogacy with her 2021 venture Mimi. The film became a massive hit among the audience and was well-received by critics from all corners.

5) Sanya Malhotra

Pagglait touched upon the minute details of mourning with Sanya Malhotra in the lead. The actress perfectly tapped the beats of her widowed character and gave a performance to remember.