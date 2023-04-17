Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Siddharth is full of love; calls him 'manicorn'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WORLDOFSIDDHARTH Aditi Rao Hydari pens birthday wish for Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. The alleged couple has been spotted together on several occasions, but they have yet to confirm their relationship status. Aditi recently responded to rumours linking her to Siddharth. However, the actress has neither acknowledged nor rejected the rumours.

On Monday, as Siddharth turned a year wiser, Aditi penned a heartfelt note for him along with a quirky video. Her note read, "Happy birthday manicorn To happiness always! movies, love, music,to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic,truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you Happiest siddu day (sic)."

Last year, on the actress' birthday, Siddharth shared an adorable picture of the two and wrote a lovely note, which read, "Happy HappyHappy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams.The big ones, the small ones and the ones yet unseen always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't."

Some time ago, Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and shared a dance reel with rumoured beau Siddharth. She captioned the video, "Dance monkeys- the reel deal." The alleged lovebirds danced together on the viral song Tum Tum and their moves and chemistry totally caught everyone's attention. They looked absolutely adorable in the video.

Meanwhile, though both have not accepted their relationship officially, the duo is often seen making public appearances together. From AR Rahman's daughter's reception to attending Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai to Sharwanand's engagement, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been spotted together on many occasions. They have been tight-lipped about their connection.

