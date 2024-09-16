Two time's the charm: Here's how Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth found true love in second marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Read everything about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first marriages here

Bollywood and Tollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot on Monday morning in an intimate wedding in Telangana. The couple opted for a simple South Indian wedding at Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple. The nuptials took place in the presence of their close friends and family. The newlyweds also took to Instagram to share the heartwarming photos from their wedding.

Where Aditi chose a Sabyasachi tissue organza lehenga with intricate golden zari embroidery. Siddharth, on the other hand, complemented the bride beautifully with an intricately crafted traditional Veshti bottom and a classic kurta with subtle embroidery. But do you know it was not an easy journey for Sid and Aditi to find their way to each other?

Know everything about the newly-wed couple's first spouses

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, both come from a broken marriage experience. Yes! you read that right, the actors were earlier married to other people and had to deal with divorces. The Heeramandi actor was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The couple is now expecting their first child together. According to an earlier interview, Aditi and Satyadeep married in a private ceremony in 2007 when she was only 21 years old. In 2013, she revealed that they had split up, without disclosing the reason behind their divorce.

On the other hand, the Rang De Basanti actor previously married Meghna Narayan in November 2003 after falling in love while growing up in the same neighbourhood in New Delhi. Siddharth and his former wife separated in early 2006 and were officially divorced in January 2007.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Love Story

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth met on the set of 'Maha Samudram', a 2021 Telugu film. According to sources, their on-screen chemistry in this action-packed love drama translated into real life, with the two developing a close friendship while filming. They became inseparable over time, frequently seen together on public occasions and referred to one another as 'partners.'

Their chemistry was evident, and viewers instantly speculated about the real-life romance happening behind the scenes. Rumours regarding their dating status spread quickly among media outlets. However, Aditi and Siddharth have always kept their relationship private, preferring not to discuss it publically until they exchanged rings in March 2024. Now the couple is officially married and is embarking upon a new journey in their lives.

