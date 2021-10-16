Adipurush: Kriti Sanon says her 'heart sinks' as she wraps up Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is emotional about wrapping up her shooting for her upcoming film Adipurush. The actress says it was a wonderful time shooting with the team. Earlier today, the actress took to her verified Instagram to share some cute moments with the film's director Om Raut. The Adipurush actress posted three photos. The first has the actress celebrating her successful shooting through cake-cutting, another is a cute photo with the director. Whereas the last one is a beautiful note by Om Raut where he writes, "Dear Kriti, Today was the last day of our collaboration. God willing many more to come. Until next time!!!".

Sharing the pictures, Kriti heaped praises on the team and expressed gratitude for the project. "Can't believe this journey has come to end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I'm extremely proud to have played :JANAKI!...Thank you @omraut for giving me Janaki and believing I could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with... Your vision is extraordinary and I can't wait for the world to see it! A film I'll always be extremely proud of #Adipurush", she captioned the photos, adding, a note for her costars, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

"Have had the most wonderful time shooting with @actorprabhas #Saif and @mesunnysingh. To hopefully many many more together! Gonna miss you all!" she added.

Kriti's post was in response to Raut's post for the actress. He had taken to social media to inform that the 31-year-old actor has finished filming and the experience of working with her has been lovely.

“Dear Kriti, it was magical watching you play Janaki. Can’t believe your part is wrapped up. What a lovely journey!!! #Adipurush @Kritisanon,” he wrote, alongside the photos with her.

Described as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil", the project is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The multilingual period saga is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

“Adipurush” is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Sanon is currently awaiting the release of comedy drama “Hum Do Hamare Do”, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29.