Adipurush director Om Raut seeks blessings of Acharya Swami Avdeshanand Giri ahead of release

Om Raut recently visited Haridwar to seek the blessings of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. The Bollywood director is preparing to release Adipurush, a mythical film starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon. Adipurush is slated to release on June 16.

Om Raut took to Instagram to share his experience of meeting Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. The Tanhaji director captioned a photo of himself with Giri Ji Maharaj, "I met with Acharya Swami Avdeshanand Giri and presented him with a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." I also got his blessing before the release of my current film, Adipurush." See Om Raut's post below.

Earlier, the director also met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Both Om Raut and Yogi Adityanath were seen smiling as they posed for the photographers in the photograph. They were captured with a statue of Raj Mata Jijau and a younger Chhatrapati Shivaji.

More about Adipurush

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, is set for a June 16, 2023 worldwide release. It features notable performances by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh.

