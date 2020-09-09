Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adequate security near airport ahead of Kangana Ranaut's arrival: Cops

Mumbai Police have made adequate security arrangements near the airport here ahead of actress Kangana Ranaut's arrival, an official said on Wednesday. Ranaut, who is locked in a bitter war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over her comments on the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is expected to reach here in the afternoon.

"We have made adequate security arrangements near the airport to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.

Ranaut recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). She also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from her home state Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Actor Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at a temple in Kothi area of Hamirpur district earlier today.



She is en route Chandigarh from Mandi District. From Chandigarh, she will be leaving for Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Yvls0VA4To — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

The actress had also tweeted that she will be returning to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh on September 9 and dared anyone to stop her.

The Centre earlier this week decided to give her 'Y-plus' security.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said workers of his Republican Party of India (A) will provide protection to Ranaut when she reaches Mumbai.

