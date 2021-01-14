Adah Sharma celebrates Pongal with an edible garland, fans find it 'cute'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADAH SHARMA Adah Sharma celebrates Pongal with an edible garland

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. On Thursday the actress shared her idea of celebrating Pongal, the festival of harvest. She shared a funny video on Twitter that shows her weaving a garland with edible stuff. Adah first wore the edible garland, made of kurmura or puffed rice, and then ate it. Her fans found her style of celebrating Pongal 'cute' and 'adorable'.

"What is your Aasai (desire, khwahish) #HappyPongal #HappyPongal2021," Adah captioned the video.

As soon as she posted her the video, her fans went gaga and showered love and heart emojis. They found the video cute and adorable. "Cuteness Overloaded Mam," wrote a fan. While another commented, "Wowwwwww your thoughts are really really good and great and also you are looking amazing and awesome and beautiful and gorgeous and do great things and love you so much and lots of love from Nepal."

Pongal is one of the biggest festivals of Tamil Nadu and is celebrated with great fanfare. This special festival lasts for 4 days and people pray to the Lord Sun for a good harvest. The festival of Pongal marks the beginning of the first month of the Tamil calendar.

The first day of Pongal is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal, the second day as Thai Pongal, the third day as Mattu Pongal, and the fourth day as Kannum Pongal. In these 4 days, people share happiness and wish for a prosperous life for their loved ones.

On the work front, Adah features in the recently-released romantic comedy web series "Pati Patni Aur Panga", where she plays a trans-woman. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta, and also stars Naveen Kasturia, Gurpreet Saini, Hiten Tejwani, and Alka Amin in pivotal roles. Apart from this film, She will next be seen in Commando 4 and the second season of web series The Holiday.