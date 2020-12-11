Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHAMALHOTRAOFFICIAL Actress Shikha Malhotra suffers paralysis after stroke, hospitalised

Actress Shikha Malhotra has been admitted to hospital after suffering a major stroke. The right side of the actress' body has been badly affected and she is admitted to Juhu's Cooper Hospital. This happens just a month after the actress recovered from Covid-19. Updating about her health, Shikha's PR manager Ashwani Shukla told IANS: "She got a major stroke. The right side of her body has been affected badly. She is admitted to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle."

Shikha suffered a paralysis stroke late on December 10 and has been admitted to the hospital. She is unable to talk and is currently undergoing treatment, revealed her manager.

Shikha, who is also a nursing degree holder, had voluntarily nursed Covid patients for six months starting from the lockdown and contracted the virus herself in October, this year. Sharing a collage of the two photos, she wrote in Hindi, "*Tested Positive* #Admitted अभी oxygen की कमी महसूस हो रही है ..पोस्ट उनके लिए जो कहते हैं कोरोना कुछ नहीं ...#serving #continuously from past 6 months with all of your best wishes and prayers..."

She further added that with the wishes and prayers of the fans, she will be able to battle the virus soon. Shikha said that she was serving for last six months with the prayers of well-wishers and now will fight it as well. She also said, "so far no vaccine has been prepared for COVID19, so take care of yourself and your loved ones, wear masks, wash hands regularly, do not forget to use sanitiser.. Gratitude for infinite love and respect."

The actress, who had shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in "Fan" kept sharing updates on her health on Instagram during her illness and even informed netizens after her recovery.

(With IANS inputs)