Actress Shikha Malhotra serving coronavirus patients tests COVID19 positive, hospitalised

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHAMALHOTRAOFFICIAL Actress Shikha Malhotra serving coronavirus patients tests COVID19 positive

Actress Shikha Malhotra, who came into the limelight after she voluntarily started serving as a nurse to the COVID patients, has tested COVID19 positive. She informed her fans about the same through a social media post. The actress has been hospitalised and undergoing treatment for coronavirus. Sharing a collage of the two photos, she wrote in Hindi, "*Tested Positive* #Admitted

अभी oxygen की कमी महसूस हो रही है ..पोस्ट उनके लिए जो कहते हैं कोरोना कुछ नहीं ...#serving #continuously from past 6 months with all of your best wishes and prayers..."

She further added that with the wishes and prayers of the fans, she will be able to battle the virus soon. Shikha said that she was serving for last six months with the prayers of well-wishers and now will fight it as well. She also said, "so far no vaccine has been prepared for COVID19, so take care of yourself and your loved ones, wear masks, wash hands regularly, do not forget to use sanitiser.. Gratitude for infinite love and respect."

In March, Shikha announced, "For those who don't know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical and #SafdarjungHospital Spending my five years. "So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government."

Along with it, Shikha also posted a picture that shows her working at the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. She was seen wearing a mask and holding a stethoscope.

