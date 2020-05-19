This Day That Year: Sara Ali Khan recalls her graduation day, shares unseen photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan recalls her graduation day, shares unseen photos

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been treating fans with many throwback photos and videos during the lockdown. She has been enjoying quality time with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan during home quarantine and sharing goofy video with them. While many students who were supposed to get a graduation party from their college this time did not get it due to escalating coronavirus pandemic, Sara went down memory lane to the day when she graduated from the Columbia University.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share unseen photos from her graduation day. The actress looked gorgeous in the picture that was taken four years ago. She wore a white bodycon dress with her graduation cap and gown and looked amazing. She captioned the post saying, "19th May 2016...Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime #columbia #university #graduation #almamater #4yearsold."

Last week, Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also shared a hilarious Tik Tok video on those who were thinking about going on a trip with friends after their graduation this year, including him. The handsome hunk's Tik Tok video showed him lip-syncing to the song Young, Dumb and Broke as the text on the screen read, "When you and the lads think the grad trip could still happen and everything is payed for." The video surely can make anyone go ROFL-ing hard. With the video, Ibrahim wrote, "Just want to beleive it’s true ... oh maybe I am a simp." Check out-

Sara and Ibrahim keep breaking the internet with their drool-worthy photos. Just a few days ago, the actress shared a shirtless post-workout photo of Ibrahim on Instagram. While Sara looked eye-popping in the photo, Ibrahim stole the limelight with his drool-worthy pose. Sara Ali Khan shared the photo and wrote, "Knock knock...Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out.. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07 #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive" Yes, along with the actress, her pet dog Fuffy Singh also worked out. Check out the photo here-

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has completed the shoot of her next film, David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, before the outspread of coronavirus. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. She had begun preparations for Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re and was supposed to begin the shoot when the lockdown was announced.

