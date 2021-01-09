Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SADIAKHATEEB Actress Sadia Khateeb looks drop dead gorgeous in her new monochromatic pictures. Seen yet?

The Gorgeous actress Sadia Khateeb made her debut with the movie ‘Shikara’, which was critically acclaimed. The early lockdown release of the movie captured the eyes of the whole country and the powerful message that Sadia portrayed about Kashmir, echoed in all our hearts!

This new year Sadia is giving us some major cuteness goals from her recently clicked monochromatic pictures which were uploaded on social media. In her new pictures Sadia is looking all cheerful in her round neck close blacktop. With silver hoop earrings, keeping it all classy with minimal makeup just with the tint of colour on lips.

We aren’t surprised that the actor went for a casual look. As she is seen in owning the look with the smile. It depicts the intensity of her eyes curled with mascara. We like how she kept it minimal allowing the picture to speak for itself.

Also, the actress's latest winter outing has given us enough inspiration to make fashion goals to style. The beautiful actress, who recently visited her home town Kashmir, said that she is grateful for several things despite the 'damage' 2020 causes to the world. Talking about the work front she said, she will be announcing the projects soon as it’s too early to comment on. The actress is a firm believer in destiny, leaving everything to god.