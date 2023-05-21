Sunday, May 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Actress Ruchika Gupta to make her Bollywood debut; will play the role of a bubbly girl

Actress Ruchika Gupta to make her Bollywood debut; will play the role of a bubbly girl

After rising to fame with the hit music video with Ruslaan Mumtaz released by Zee Music, actress Ruchika Gupta will be seen making her Bollywood debut.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2023 13:28 IST
Actress Ruchika Gupta to make her Bollywood debut
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actress Ruchika Gupta to make her Bollywood debut

Actress Ruchika Gupta, who won the hearts of the fans in the blockbuster music video “Mohabbat Hai Tumse” with Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and released by Zee Music, is now all set to make her Bollywood debut as a leading lady. Ruchika Gupta has signed a film in which her character is a bubbly girl who grew up with much love. It is a fascinating character that she is very excited to bring to life on the big screen. Currently, Ruchika Gupta is busy preparing for her role in the movie, which is going to go on floors after two months.

Apart from this film, Ruchika Gupta also has two music videos in her kitty which will be releasing soon. The actress, who has done many theater shows in many cities, has done many advertisements and has been featured in many hoardings. A believer in positivity and good energy, Ruchika Gupta has set a goal of achieving something big in life and is engaged in this journey with full zeal and passion.

Actress Ruchika Gupta, who has been acting in theater for many years, hails from a small town like Jabalpur. She considers Kajol and Vidya Balan her favorite actresses and enjoys listening to the music of the 90s from the beginning. Ruchika also has a keen interest in sports and yoga. Her hobbies are biking, car riding, dancing, and adventure.

Ruchika is deeply in love with her mother, who always wanted her daughter to touch the heights of fame. The actress believes that because of her mother and fans' blessings, her first music video has been liked so much that she is now doing two more albums and is ready to show her acting talent in a Bollywood movie.

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News