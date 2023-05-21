Actress Ruchika Gupta to make her Bollywood debut; will play the role of a bubbly girl

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actress Ruchika Gupta to make her Bollywood debut

Actress Ruchika Gupta, who won the hearts of the fans in the blockbuster music video “Mohabbat Hai Tumse” with Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and released by Zee Music, is now all set to make her Bollywood debut as a leading lady. Ruchika Gupta has signed a film in which her character is a bubbly girl who grew up with much love. It is a fascinating character that she is very excited to bring to life on the big screen. Currently, Ruchika Gupta is busy preparing for her role in the movie, which is going to go on floors after two months.

Apart from this film, Ruchika Gupta also has two music videos in her kitty which will be releasing soon. The actress, who has done many theater shows in many cities, has done many advertisements and has been featured in many hoardings. A believer in positivity and good energy, Ruchika Gupta has set a goal of achieving something big in life and is engaged in this journey with full zeal and passion.

Actress Ruchika Gupta, who has been acting in theater for many years, hails from a small town like Jabalpur. She considers Kajol and Vidya Balan her favorite actresses and enjoys listening to the music of the 90s from the beginning. Ruchika also has a keen interest in sports and yoga. Her hobbies are biking, car riding, dancing, and adventure.

Ruchika is deeply in love with her mother, who always wanted her daughter to touch the heights of fame. The actress believes that because of her mother and fans' blessings, her first music video has been liked so much that she is now doing two more albums and is ready to show her acting talent in a Bollywood movie.

