Actress Rhea Saggu roped in for director Dhiraj Kumar's upcoming movie Bihaan

Actress Rhea Saggu roped in for movie Bihaan

Model-turned-actress Rhea Saggu has been signed for the upcoming movie Bihaan. Directed by eminent actor, producer, and director Dhiraj Kumar, the film also includes Bollywood's finest and most versatile actor, Pankaj Tripathi. The story is based on women's trafficking and will unveil some harsh realities that are otherwise overlooked. Actress Rhea Saggu will be seen playing a prominent role in the film.

The shooting of the film Bihaan is scheduled to begin soon. Talking about the film and expressing her excitement, Rhea said, "I am in seventh heaven and still can't process it. This movie is a life-changing opportunity for me." The actress further added, "I feel very grateful that I'm going to be a part of Bihaan. It would be a wonderful chance for me to learn from talented individuals like Dhiraj Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Moreover, the plot is also of paramount importance. I'm positive that the movie will be a big hit."



Hailing from the modeling industry, Rhea Saggu used the pandemic to hone her skills and enrolled in acting classes with Raj Sharma. She has been doing many Indian and international shoots and music albums since her college days. Her love for the camera is boundless. Rhea made her official debut with the album Dil Goriye, which was a huge hit. She has also been a calendar girl and did a shoot in Dubai for its 2019 and 2020–21 editions.

Besides Bihaan, Rhea Saggu's other upcoming films include Bullet To Ballot and Shaadi Toh Hokar Rahegi, which is being helmed by Sajid Samji. The actress is also a producer in Shadi Toh Hokar Rahegi.

