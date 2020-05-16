Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KALKI KOECHLIN Actress Kalki Koechlin 'floors' all with her picture of daughter Sappho and pet

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has shared a beautiful photograph featuring her daughter Sappho and their pet dog Kiara. Kalki posted the picture on Instagram, where Sappho is lying on the floor while Kiara dozes off close by. "Who's floor is it anyway? #sharingterritories #Sappho #Kiara," she captioned the image.

Actor Abhay Deol took to the comment section and wrote: "So precious!!!" Actress Sayani Gupta said: "Aiyooooo..."

A video of Kalki strumming the ukulele and singing a Portuguese lullaby to Sappho, who lies in a cradle went viral in April. The actress keeps sharing photos with her little bundle of joy.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappo in February 2020. She had previously married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but the two separated after a couple of years. While she hasn't married boyfriend Guy yet, she had said that wedding is on cards.

“This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn’t feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January", Kalki was quoted as saying to Mid-day.

