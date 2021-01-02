Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Actor Varun Dhawan tags 2021 as 'year of the vaccine'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has declared 2021 as the year of the vaccine. The actor, who recovered from Covid recently, took to his social media on Saturday to share his idea. He posted a painting on Instagram that shows planet earth injected with the vaccine from all sides, so that the image appears like the coronavirus symbol in totality.

"2021 The year of the vaccine #mother #earth #health," Varun captioned the picture.

The 33-year-old actor had tested Covid positive on the set of his upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", along with co-star Neetu Kapoor and the film's director Raj Mehta. The trio is now doing fine and Varun recently wrapped up shooting for the film in Chandigarh.

The actor shared the update on Instagram along with a video of him enjoying a walk in the fields of the city on a misty morning. "Its a wrap on our first sched of #jugjuggjeeyo in Chandigarh. I got covid recovered went back," he wrote along with the slow-motion video where the actor is seen taking a walk in a field on a foggy morning.

The next schedule of the film is expected to begin soon.The film also features Maniesh Paul and YouTube sensation Prajakta Kol in her Bollywood debut role.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was currently seen in Coolie No 1, a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan and was digitally released on Christmas. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video and had entertained the viewers with its vibrant energy.

