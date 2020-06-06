Sonu Sood spreads awareness about COVID-19 drive in a video by Jhansi Police | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood spreads awareness about COVID-19 drive in a video by Jhansi Police

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood featured in a powerful video by Jhansi Police in which he is seen spreading awareness about the necessary precautions one needs to take to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. With the COVID-19 pandemic reaching its peak, it has become very important for everyone to learn to maintain distance and wash hands regularly. In the video, Sonu Sood urges everyone to become a corona warrior and take the responsibility of not spreading the infection.

In the video, Sonu Sood says, "All Indians are Corona warriors as they are taking care of themselves and their family members. Some are fighting outside while some by staying at home. I appeal to all of you to listen to this message by Jhansi Police. By following this message, you can keep yourself and your family members safe and help in fighting Corona."

Jhansi Police shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "@SonuSood the messiah of migrant workers is equally concerned for the safety of every household from #COVID19 He makes a fervent appeal to follow the safety guidelines explained by the female constables of @jhansipolice & NCC cadets" The actor also reacted to the video and tweeted, "Well done @jhansipolice . So proud of you. Keep the good work going. Jai hind." Watch the video here-

Actor Sonu Sood has been actively working to send the migrant workers home dueing the coronavirus pandemic. He has arranged buses for migrants from Up, Bihar, Karnataka and other states so that they can return to their families. He has even funded chartered planes to help fly workers to Dehradun and Orissa. On Friday, Sood helped fly over 170 migrants to Uttrakhand.

He said, "As another charter flight takes flight today, our efforts to help migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country have only grown stronger. Most of them have never had the opportunity to experience air travel, and the smiles on their faces brings me a lot of joy as they take this AirAsia India flight to reach home to their families and friends."

Also, Sonu Sood has been on the field for more than 20 hours in a day and helping more migrants stuck in different parts to go back to their homes in association with Neeti Goel as a part of a drive that they called GHAR BHEJO. Not just arranging buses, the actor has been providing PPE kits to the health officials to help them fight the battle against COVID-19 as well. Sonu Sood has even given away his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.

