Actor Ranjeet's viral dancing video with daughter on Mehbooba song earns compliment from Tiger Shroff

Veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet has broken the internet with his viral dancing video on 1975 film Sholay's song. The actor, who is 80, is seen flaunting his moves along with his daughter to the iconic Mehbooba Mehbooba song and fans are in awe of him. In the video, he is seen following his daughter's step and shaking a leg inside the gym. In the end, he even received a warm hug from his daughter. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Nearing 80 yrs, only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)."

Sooner, fans flooded Ranjeet's post with compliments and claimed that his video brought a smile on their faces. War actor Tiger Shroff was also the one who dropped a comment and said, "Amazing Goli uncle. Looking great!" Reacting to the actor, Ranjeet said, "@tigerjackieshroff chacha to tumhara hi hu."

On Tuesday, Ranjeet shared an optimistic thought on Instagram. He shared a handsome monochrome photo of himself and wrote, "Wo din nahin rahe, yeh bhi nahi rahege."

On the related note, veteran actor Ranjeet was last seen in multi-starrer film Housefull 4 which also starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

