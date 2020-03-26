Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan donates Rs One Cr for Covid-19 relief, Ram Charan follows

Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced a donation of Rs one crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief measures. He also announced another Rs 50 lakh each to the CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the party said in a release. Jana Sena is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in AP and Telangana. Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu also announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF. TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar decided to spend Rs one crore from his MPLADS on Covid-19 relief measures in Krishna district. Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu allotted Rs 70 lakh from his MPLADS to his native district.

The MPs wrote letters to the respective district Collectors in this regard. YSR Congress MP from Machilipatnam V Balashowry decided to allot Rs 4 crore from his MPLADS funds to the CMRF.

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

The AP Non-Gazetted Officers' Association, AP Secretariat Association and APSRTC Employees Union have donated a day's salary towards Covid-19 relief measures. The employees' leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Chandrasekhar Reddy and Venkatram Reddy handed over a letter in this regard to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

Actor Ramcharan Tej announced a total donation of Rs 70 lakh to the PMRF and CMRF of Andhra and Telangana.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

On March 18, the Producers Guild of India had announced that they have set up a relief fund for daily wage-earners impacted by the shutdown of film, television and web productions amid coronavirus pandemic. Their decision came after many filmmakers, including Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, raised concerns over the impact of shutdown on the daily wage workers.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari wrote, "There are a lot of daily wage earners who need our help during this tough time. Please help as much as you can. Here's the link to contribute online." Actor Bhumi Pednekar said it was important to get together and help those who are "vulnerable and in need". Actor Dia Mirza said, "We are in this together. YES we will help #DailyWageEarners get through this with hope and dignity. I am contributing to this effort and I hope many others in our fraternity will do as well."

There are a lot of daily wage earners who need our help during this tough time. Please help as much as you can. Here's the link to contribute online - 🙏https://t.co/F2YefbvFs7#iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/OBZrY4pMMr — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) March 26, 2020

