Actor Mangal Dhillon passes away at 48 after battling cancer

Renowned actor Mangal Dhillon, celebrated for his remarkable contributions to TV shows and films during the 1990s, passed away in Ludhiana on June 11. It has been reported that the esteemed actor-director valiantly fought against cancer for an extended period, spending a month in the hospital for treatment. Tragically, his demise occurred a few days before his birthday, as his health progressively deteriorated during his treatment. Further information regarding the circumstances surrounding his death is eagerly anticipated.

Member of Parliament Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed his condolences on Twitter after learning of his death. He wrote, "Saddened to learn about the demise of noted actor, writer, director and producer of Punjabi cine industry Mr Mangal Dhillon. It’s a big loss to the world of Indian Cinema. His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans."

Actor Yashpal Sharma also took to social media and wrote, "Mangal Dhillon ji, RIP."

Mangal Dhillon's early life:

Born into a Sikh family in the village of Wander Jatana, located in Punjab's Faridkot district, Mangal Dhillon began his educational journey at the Panj Graayin Kalan Government school, where he studied until the 4th standard. Subsequently, he relocated to Uttar Pradesh, near his father's farm. Completing his education, he did his high school studies in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Later, he returned to Punjab and successfully finished his higher secondary education in Kot Kapura.

After graduating from Muktsar Government College, Mangal Dhillon embarked on his journey in the world of theatre. He began his theatrical career in Delhi and later joined the Indian Theatre department at Panjab University, Chandigarh in 1979. In 1980, he successfully completed a post-graduate diploma course in acting. Mangal's talent and dedication led him to feature in numerous films, including notable titles such as "Khoon Bhari Maang," "Azaad Desh Ke Gulam," "Zakhmi Aurat," "Amba," "Kahan Hai Kanoon," "Pyar Ka Devta," "Sahibaan," and "Apna Desh Paraye Log," among others.

