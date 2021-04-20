Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOEBHAKIM Actor Kishore Nandlaskar passes away due to Covid-19; Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Deshmukh pay tribute

Actor Kishore Nandlaskar passed away on Tuesday after battling a week-long fight with Covid-19. The 81-year-old veteran actor has starred in several Marathi and Bollywood films.

Former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Anil Deshmukh took to his official Twitter account and paid tribute to the late actor. He tweeted, "Pained by the demise of veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar Ji due to Covid19. Along with Marathi, his acting has also left an indelible mark in the Bollywood industry. Extending my condolences to his family, friends & fans in this hour of grief. May the departed soul Rest in Peace."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted, “Sad news!!! May god bless his sou,” Amruta Subhash posted on Twitter, “#KishoreNandlaskar passes away due to covid, we have lost a great great actor! His sense of timing was unmatchable. Salute to you Kishor kaka (sic).”

Kishore Nandlaskar was a known figure in the Marathi film industry. He made his debut in the Marathi film industry with the 1989 film Ina Mina Dika. He had also featured in a slew of Bollywood films like Khakee (2004), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Singham (2011) and more.

