Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HIMANSH KOHLI Actor Himansh Kohli recovers from Covid-19, visits Mukteshwar for 'little breather'

Yaariyan fame actor Himansh Kohli who was recently diagnosed coronavirus positive penned a lengthy note for his fans on Instagram. The actor, who jetted off to Mukteshwar to breathe fresh air and recover from his illness informed that he has been tested negative in the test done on September 18. In the note, the actor also thanked all his fans and well-wishers for praying for his speedy recovery.

"Thank you everyone for the innumerous messages, DMs, stories, etc. which helped me recover better and sooner. I apologise for being unavailable all this time but I was physically and mentally drained. I am feeling better now and have tested negative in the Covid-19 test done yesterday. To all those who are still fighting this war against Covid, I wish you lots of strength. Just remember that a happy and stable mind can fight anything. I have come to Mukteshwar for a little breather/recovery and plan to stay here for sometime. Hope you all are great too, will be available for chit-chats, comment replies, funny responses, etc. Love to one & all," wrote the actor on Instagram.

On September 4, Himansh Kohli took to his Instagram account and shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In the caption of the post, he advised everyone to not be careless about prevention. He also urged everyone to take care of themselves and family and avoid all the bogus stigma attached to the disease. The actor shared the news in a long post and also shared three remedies to the COVID-19 symptoms that are working for him. He had earlier shared that his sister and parents had been tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage