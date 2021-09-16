Actor Dulquer Salmaan receives UAE's Golden Visa after Mohanlal, Mammootty

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMESHLAUS Actor Dulquer Salmaan receives UAE's Golden Visa

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is the fourth actor from the industry to receive the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government. Earlier Mohanlal, Mammootty and Tovino Thomas have been bestowed with this honour. Also, filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Wednesday said he and his family have received the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa.

Dulquer Salmaan thanked the Emirates officials and said, "It’s a privilege and honour to receive. Was wonderful to hear the future plans of the Abu Dhabi govt to promote film and production activities and encourage new talent locally and internationally."

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor shared the news on his official Twitter account. "Grateful to Dubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa. Dynamic and kind hearted leadership. Best Destination …. Dubai and UAE #Goldenvisa #Dubai #UAE (sic)," Kapoor, who has backed films like ,"Mr India", "Wanted" and the upcoming "Maidaan", said in a tweet.

The Golden Visa was instituted by the UAE government in 2019 as a new system that allowed investors (minimum of AED 10 million) and entrepreneurs, as well as professionals and specialised talents like in the field of science, knowledge and sports, to apply for it. These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

In the past, cine stars who have been granted the Golden Visa by Dubai include Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Tovino Thomas.