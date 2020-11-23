Actor-Comedian Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting Covid-19 test videos

Image Source : TWITTER/@THEVIRDAS Actor-Comedian Vir Das

Actor-Comedian Vir Das feels that celebrities should stop posting the videos on social media that show them undergoing Covid-19 tests. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vir requested celebrities to understand the struggle that doctors or the people who conduct Covid-19 tests undergo as they are drenched in a full PPE kit and have to sometimes go door to door to collect the samples.

"Celebrities...please stop posting videos of your Covid tests. From the collection to the test, you are literally doing none of the work. The fact you tilted your head back 30 degrees and managed not to sneeze is not engaging content," he posted on his handle along with a caption that says "Been seeing these videos for months now. Hear me out please. There's someone drenched in a full PPE kit one foot away from you who does this 30 times a day, door to door. You're not the one struggling. The test sucks for them more."

Appreciating him, many of his fans, followers and friends agreed to the thought, while some still opposed. A user wrote "We all thought of this..no one dared to speak up." While another said "On point."

Writing in capital letters, singer Benny Dayal commented "I AGREE."

Last month, Vir Das took to Twitter and announced that he tested negative for COVID-19. He also expressed that being tested negative means he can now go ahead perform in his scheduled shows in Delhi. He planned a live stand up shows in front of a crowd. The comedian made it sure that all the safety norms and parameters are maintained in its utmost capacity.

"Tested negative. Means it's safe to do my delhi shows and meet my parents after eight months today. It's a good day," he tweeted.