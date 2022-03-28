Actor-boxer Jake Paul offers USD 30 million to Will Smith-Chris Rock for boxing match after Oscars slap

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/URS_ANOOP Will Smith, Chris Rock

Will Smith and Chris Rock's not-so-funny exchange on Oscars 2022 has drawn a number of reactions. While some are joking about it, some are offended and others are wondering who will win if the two come face to face with each other in a boxing ring? To make the latter a bit simpler, actor-boxer Jake Paul is offering USD 30 million, i.e USD 15 million each to Smith and Rock to fight it out in a boxing match. Jake also tweeted about it.

Offering them a moment to settle their scores, Jake on Sunday morning took to the microblogging site and wrote, "I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go. Let’s do it in August on my undercard (sic)." at first it appeared to be a joke. However, a few minutes later, he requested details of Smith's representative for the arrangement. "Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap," he tweeted.

It happened while presenting the award for the best documentary feature, when Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'.

Also Read | Oscars 2022: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock wasn't scripted; actor apologises in emotional speech

Also Read | What Just Happened: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is Twitter's favourite meme from Oscars 2022

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia (a medical condition that results in abnormal hair loss), star in 'G.I. Jane 2', which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith, who later won the Oscar for Actor in a Lead Role, took to the stage and smacked Rock after the comedian made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. He returned to his seat and shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth!"

Smith later issued an apology in his tearful acceptance speech. The actor said: "I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people."