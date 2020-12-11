Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIFAZAL9 Actor Ali Fazal slams a food delivery chain on Twitter while supporting Kulbhushan Kharbanda

On Thursday, actor Ali Fazal slammed a food delivery chain on Twitter for their advertisement for selling its signature dish Mutton Laal Maans. For the ad, the food chain tweaked a dialogue from the popular web series Mirzapur and also used the picture of Kulbhushan Kharbanda who played the role of Bauji in the series.

The food chain named 'Jee Hukum' while advertising a mutton dish, wrote alongside a still of actor Kharbanda as Bauji, "Pyare Bauji, Aap ke liye Jee Hukum Ka special Mutton Laal Maans Bhija Rahe hai, bas hamare delivery boy se maalish na karwaaye." raecting to the same, Ali tweeted, "Thats the most lame advertisement i have come across. You all sound like tharkees, tryna sell Mutton using insinuations. Aur humko tag karke galti kiye. I’d suggest you remove the hashtag if not your creative skills."

Thats the most lame advertisement i have come across. You all sound like tharkees, tryna sell Mutton using insinuations. Aur humko tag karke galti kiye. I’d suggest you remove the hashtag if not your creative skills👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. @RasikaDugal https://t.co/tNRGNTzFjm — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) December 10, 2020

On a related note, Ali Fazal has moved in with his girlfriend Richa Chadha in a sea-facing apartment. The duo was supposed to get married this year in April but COVID19 pandemic spoiled their plans. Talking about her new house, Richa Chadha told Mumbai Mirror that it is a quiet place, away from the hustle bustle of Bandra and Andheri in Mumbai. She also shared that they have a beautiful sea facing view. She said, "The lease on my previous apartment had expired in March but the lockdown postponed the shift."

When asked about how Ali is as a housemate, Richa was all praise. She said, "He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to take decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, especially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with."