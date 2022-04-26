Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's humble gesture for little fan wins hearts. Watch the viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHIRANJEEVI FAN CLUB Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

The much-awaited Telugu film 'Acharya' starring father-son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is gearing up for the grand release on April 29. The promotions for the same are underway in full swing. A viral video from their latest promotional event, which has gone viral on social media made fans laud Chiranjeevi and his son for their kind gesture towards a little girl who came to see her favourite actor.

As the two arrived for the event, the little girl, walked up to the RRR actor for a pic. Noticing this, Ram Charan called her and posed for a picture. The little one could be heard saying 'I'm your big fan.' Well, it was the megastar Chiranjeevi who captured the cute moment. He took the phone and clicked the picture of Charan with his fan and family.

Touched by the humble gesture, fans praised Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. "How lucky are they boss himself clicked them.. Boss ra luchas," wrote a user. Another said "Proud moment for father." ALSO READ: Acharya FIRST review out: Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi starrer 'sure-shot blockbuster

Meanwhile, the first review of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya was out. UAE based film critic Umair Sandhu and a member of the overseas Censor Board, took to his Instagram and shared the review. Calling it a ‘sure-shot blockbuster', Sandhu gave the movie 4 out of 5 stars. The film establishes the father-son duo as comrades protecting the holy land and divine forest near 'Dharmasthali,' but it also heightens the anticipation for the film's release. Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty to REPLACE Kajal Aggarwal in Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya?

Ram Charan is portrayed as the protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali, which serves as a link between the holy land and a divine river. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

However, actress Anushka Shetty's reported cameo in the film has created a stir. According to recent updates, Anushka will appear in a song in the film. The Baahubali actress' cameo update came after Kajal Aggarwal's departure from the film, which sparked speculation about who will appear in the role designed for a song featuring Chiranjeevi's love interest.