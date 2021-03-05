Abhishek Kapoor confesses he 'went numb' when he heard Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GATTUKAPOOR Abhishek Kapoor confesses he 'went numb' when he heard Sushant Singh Rajput passed away

Bollywood filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor keeps opening his memory book to share precious moments of the late Sushant Singh Rajput with his fans. The director has worked with the late actor on films like Kai Po Che and Kedarnath and the duo has shared a good bond. As Sushant's debut film clocked eight years, Kapoor has been sharing BTS video from the film. On Friday, he revealed that Kai PO Che was an emotional journey and one of the reasons why he went numb when he got the news of Sushant passing away in real life.

Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "We were so charged about this story as we were writing it.i remember I cried when we wrote the climax, i cried when we shot it and i cried when i saw the edit.. i cried most when i saw it with the background score.. i saw ishaan die so many times and then again in kedarnath.. i guess thats why on 14 th june when we got the terrible news , i went numb.... like i still am"

The story of Kai Po Che is based on Chetan Bhagat's bestseller novel, The 3 Mistakes of My Life, and earlier, Abhishek Kapoor had said that it took him three years to adapt the book to screen. "Ep4 Adapting the book to a screenplay wasnt as simple as i thought. It took us 3 years to make the transition. #kaipoche #8yearsofkaipoche @sushantsinghrajput @theamitsadh @rajkummar_rao @chetanbhagat @anaygoswamy #supratiksen," posted the filmmaker along with a video of the making of the film.

Other than Sushant Singh Rajput, Kai Po Che also starred Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Manav Kaul and Amrita Puri.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kapoor is readying to release his new film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The film is a romantic drama and is expected to release on July 9. Ayushmann plays the role of a crossfit athlete in the film while Vaani plays his love interest.