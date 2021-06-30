Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan urges people to use social media in a responsible way

On the occasion of World Social Media Day on Wednesday, actor Abhishek Bachchan imparted an important message to his followers. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek urged everyone to use social media platforms in a responsible manner. "Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility," he wrote.

Along with it, he shared a quirky picture to emphasise how to use social media. The picture is a collage of two images featuring Abhishek. The first snap shows the actor using a hand gesture to ignore 'rumours and negativity', while the second one features the 'Guru' star giving a thumbs up to 'sharing information, gaining knowledge, spreading love, peace and happiness' through social media.

Apart from Instagram, Abhishek is also quite active on Twitter. He often gives befitting responses to social media users who pass demeaning remarks.

"Here's sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted recently. However, his tweet did not go down too well with a few users as they demanded him to do more than just sending virtual hugs.

One of the users wrote, "Wish you did more than just sending hugs! People are dying without oxygen & beds. Hugs are just not enough, Sir." Replying to her, Abhishek said, "I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen in 'Bob Biswas', where he is essaying the role of a contract killer. The film is an offshoot of Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Kahaani', starring Vidya Balan.