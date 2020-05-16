Abhishek Bachchan still 'looks up' to father Amitabh and Jackie Shroff, shares throwback photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan still 'looks up' to father Amitabh and Jackie Shroff

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan says he still looks up to his father Amitabh Bachchan and actor Jackie Shroff. Abhishek shared a throwback black-and-white photograph of Big B with Jackie from their younger days. In the image, Jackie is seen talking to Bachchan senior, while Abhishek stands next to his father.

"Still look up to both of them. @amitabhbachchan @apnabhidu," Abhishek wrote as the caption. Jackie and his wife Ayesha Shroff replied to Abhishek's post on the comment section with heart emojis.

Not just Abhishek, father Amitabh Bachchan has also been treating fans with many throwback photos from his younger days. A few days ago, Big B shared a funny incident of Abhishek when as a child he fell into a bed of flowers and almost got lost. Big B wrote, "We are all living in ‘hortus conclusus’ .. wandering about within ourselves .. in our ‘enclosed garden’ .. BUT .. Keukenhof , the most beautiful open garden is different .. such fond memories of Jaya Abhishek and Shweta in these heavenly spaces"

T 3524 - We are all living in ‘hortus conclusus’ .. wandering about within ourselves .. in our ‘enclosed garden’ .. BUT .. Keukenhof , the most beautiful open garden is different .. such fond memories of Jaya Abhishek and Shweta in these heavenly spaces .. pic.twitter.com/FQnbc7mEcq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 7, 2020

In another flashback Friday post, Abhishek had shared with the fans his memories of being on the road and sharing the stage with his father Amitabh Bachchan. He had written, "In 1981, my father started the trend of film actors from India doing shows on stage and performing to their songs. Before that, only playback singers did so. I have so many memories of being on the road with him, his co-stars and the immense Kalyanji and Anandji and their 40 piece orchestra helmed by a young and upcoming Viju Shah ( Kalyan ji's son and future Music Director of huge fame). The rehearsals, sound checks, post show dinners in my parents suite in the middle of the night where tiffin's of Gujju food ( lovingly prepared by relatives and friends of the organisers or crew members locally in whichever city they were performing in) would be served to the entire cast and musicians and everyone would discuss the show and how it went whilst a very young, relatively unknown (then) and upcoming stand-up comic would enthrall everyone for hours on end with his mimicry and comedy till it was morning and time to leave for the airport to take the flight to the next city. His name was Johnny Lever!"

"On the flight everybody would take over the economy class, fold forward all the seats to make a huge गद्दा like setting and the musicians, singers and dad would sing and jam and maybe create a new song to be performed later that night at the next venue. This routine went on 3 days straight. I doubt they must have slept for a collective 2 hours over those weekends. Functioning purely on adrenaline! Rest during the week and the routine would resume from Friday, again. What times! As a child standing in the wings looking at the show in awe and wonderment. Not realising at that time the legends that I was blessed to witness perform live. Secretly imagining myself on that stage once I grew up. As you can see from this video, my sister couldn't wait to get off the stage and all I wanted to do was stick around."

On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

